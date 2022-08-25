DeFiner Hits Market Cap of $2.52 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $52,878.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,663.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077285 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org.

DeFiner Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

