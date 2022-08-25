Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $424.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $416.00 to $424.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.68.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $381.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.08. The stock has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 175,195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

