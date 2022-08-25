DecentBet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $39,178.62 and $72.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00077627 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

