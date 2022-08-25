Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 4.1%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 2,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 621,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $26,473.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,684,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,862. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.