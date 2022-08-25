D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Increased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 303.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.5 %

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

