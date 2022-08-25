Custos Family Office LLC Invests $322,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF comprises 0.3% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,248,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,325,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 222,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBEU traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,728 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98.

