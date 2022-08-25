Custos Family Office LLC Invests $206,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Visa comprises 0.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 99,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,010,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $224,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 138,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.12. 70,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,533. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $393.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

