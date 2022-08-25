Custos Family Office LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Custos Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOO traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.10. The company had a trading volume of 109,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,663. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

