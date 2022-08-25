Custos Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 928 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.12. The stock had a trading volume of 70,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

