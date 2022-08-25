Curve DAO Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $148.20 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $623.34 million and approximately $148.20 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00005549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003824 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00129072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076732 BTC.

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,809,245,390 coins and its circulating supply is 525,887,272 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

