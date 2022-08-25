Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $3.83

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.99. Cue Health shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 6,458 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Cue Health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,656 shares of company stock valued at $392,494. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $57,927,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cue Health by 531.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cue Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cue Health by 629.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 611,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cue Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,458 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

