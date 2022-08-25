CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $223,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX Price Performance

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

