CryptoFranc Market Cap Hits $3.30 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 2% against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $1,060.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

