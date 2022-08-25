Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up 1.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $27,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $175.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

