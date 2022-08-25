Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.60

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.60 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.85). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market cap of £10.28 million and a P/E ratio of 985.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.15.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

