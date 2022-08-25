Critical Analysis: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million ($0.39) -13.79 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -21.14% -18.64% Archer Aviation N/A -65.62% -59.05%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 4 2 0 2.33 Archer Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 71.00%. Archer Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 157.26%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Summary

Archer Aviation beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

