Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salzgitter from €28.50 ($29.08) to €28.70 ($29.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DZ Bank lowered Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.88) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.46.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

