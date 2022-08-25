Credit Suisse Group Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $23.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.81.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Farfetch stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.99. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

