CREDIT Price Reaches $0.0001 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $174,415.76 and approximately $596.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

