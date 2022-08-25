Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $575.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $452.48 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.14 by ($4.20). The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

