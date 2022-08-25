Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Position Reduced by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 828.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,823,000 after buying an additional 1,017,670 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3,308.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 934,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 834,740 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,284,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,703,000 after purchasing an additional 643,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $130.35 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $101.65 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.19.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

