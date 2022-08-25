Cream Finance (CREAM) Achieves Market Cap of $10.92 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $17.71 or 0.00082901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.



Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

