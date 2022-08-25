CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.64

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 238.64 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 190.60 ($2.30). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 196 ($2.37), with a volume of 87 shares changing hands.

CPPGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The stock has a market cap of £16.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,000.00.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

Further Reading

