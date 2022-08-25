CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $238.64

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.64 ($2.88) and traded as low as GBX 190.60 ($2.30). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 196 ($2.37), with a volume of 87 shares changing hands.

CPPGroup Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £16.54 million and a PE ratio of 19,000.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

