Cowen Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.70.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

