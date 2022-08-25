Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $544.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.51. The firm has a market cap of $241.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

