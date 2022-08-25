Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.6% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $541.80. 21,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,790. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.26 and a 200-day moving average of $519.51. The stock has a market cap of $240.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

