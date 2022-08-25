Cosmo Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (COSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $26,831.37 and $8.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmo Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain.

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

