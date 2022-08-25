Cortex Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $26.26 million and $1.34 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,602.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00129040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077503 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 199,840,870 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.