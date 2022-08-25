Corteva (CTVA) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Corteva to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corteva and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $15.66 billion $1.76 billion 26.70 Corteva Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.06

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Corteva is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Corteva has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

79.5% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corteva and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 1 13 0 2.93 Corteva Competitors 32 127 414 23 2.72

Corteva presently has a consensus price target of $66.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 153.02%. Given Corteva’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Corteva has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva’s competitors have a beta of -29.95, meaning that their average stock price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 10.31% 7.26% 4.46% Corteva Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Summary

Corteva beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

