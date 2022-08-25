Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,485,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 121,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,754. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

