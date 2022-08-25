Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 501,100 BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 501,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 17.07. 909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of 17.83. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 14.96 and a 52 week high of 29.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

