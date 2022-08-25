Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.90. The company had a trading volume of 60,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

