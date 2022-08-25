Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. 971,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,094,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $281.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

