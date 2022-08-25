Cormark Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$151.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$147.00 to C$151.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.17.

Shares of RY traded up C$2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$125.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,604. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$118.24 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8000006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,229.74. Insiders sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

