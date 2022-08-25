Cormark Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$151.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$147.00 to C$151.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.17.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of RY traded up C$2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$125.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,604. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$118.24 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98.
Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada
In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,229.74. Insiders sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 over the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
