Cormark Comments on TFI International Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.04.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.