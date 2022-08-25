Convergence (CONV) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Million

Convergence (CONV) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market cap of $1.65 million and $475,109.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

