Contrasting Just Energy Group (JENGQ) and Its Competitors

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Just Energy Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Just Energy Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group’s peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 31.25% -1,828.61% 51.85% Just Energy Group Competitors 5.72% -144.85% 5.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Just Energy Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Just Energy Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.15 billion $678.53 million 0.01 Just Energy Group Competitors $8.53 billion $325.69 million 14.16

Just Energy Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Just Energy Group. Just Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Just Energy Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Just Energy Group Competitors 247 709 714 16 2.30

As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Just Energy Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Just Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Just Energy Group peers beat Just Energy Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.