Contrasting Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.17 billion 7.07 $815.60 million $6.04 20.23 Fastly $354.33 million 3.32 -$222.70 million ($1.65) -5.85

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 6 4 7 0 2.06 Fastly 4 3 0 1 1.75

Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $138.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.82%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 35.15% 25.49% 14.16% Fastly -49.93% -22.21% -10.62%

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Fastly on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through multiple distribution channels, including distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers [email protected]; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, cloud optimizer, programmatic control, edge databases, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection and cloud, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API and ATO protection, account takeover protection, bot protection, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

