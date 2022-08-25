Contrasting Benson Hill (BHIL) and The Competition

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Benson Hill to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Benson Hill has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Benson Hill and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Benson Hill Competitors 271 1084 1275 29 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

Benson Hill presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.95%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 29.22%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Benson Hill and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million -$126.25 million -4.30 Benson Hill Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 4.40

Benson Hill’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill. Benson Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill -43.24% -30.39% -16.08% Benson Hill Competitors -153.82% -184.16% -16.69%

Summary

Benson Hill beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

