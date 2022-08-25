Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 3,461.9% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. 2,076,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

