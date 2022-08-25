ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $111.26. The company had a trading volume of 206,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

