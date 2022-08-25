Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0852 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $705.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,606.26 or 0.99964143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00228778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00156389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00238537 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00060593 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,535,922 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.