Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 170,368 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.35. 440,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,702,870. The company has a market cap of $164.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

