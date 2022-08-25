Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 166,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 48,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

