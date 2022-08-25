Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Short Interest Update

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 14,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colicity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colicity stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Colicity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLIW remained flat at $0.16 on Thursday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,623. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18. Colicity has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.