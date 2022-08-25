Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Down 3%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.19. 5,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,278,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

