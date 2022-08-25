Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Holdings Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 608,791 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $21,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,112,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 21.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after acquiring an additional 698,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 797.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 634,285 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 185.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 434,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 281,989 shares during the period.

CDXS stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

