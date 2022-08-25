Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58.
About Cochlear
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cochlear (CHEOY)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.