Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58.

About Cochlear

(Get Rating)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

