CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CNFinance Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CNFinance stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $174.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 821.21 and a quick ratio of 753.06.

Institutional Trading of CNFinance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNFinance by 54.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

